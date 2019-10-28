Popeyes bringing back chicken sandwich Nov. 3

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Popeyes announced Monday morning they will be selling their chicken sandwich again starting this weekend.

The company tweeted Monday morning, “Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥”

Popeyes sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches within two weeks of launch back in August and temporarily suspended the production of the sandwich.

“The first time they weren’t ready,” Guillermo Perales, CEO of Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, said.

This time, the restaurants will reportedly hire an additional 400 employees and change their workflow to handle the expected rush of customers.