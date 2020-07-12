Poplar Springs fire chief dies after battle with cancer

Live Now
MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – Poplar Springs Fire Chief Tommy Norris died Sunday after a months-long battle with cancer, the fire department said.

According to the Facebook group ‘Help Tommy Fight Cancer’, Norris died just after 1 p.m. Sunday, and was surrounded by family.

A Gofundme page that had been set up in March states that Norris was fighting a Grade 4, Glioblastoma Multiform.

Norris had served as the department’s fire chief since May of 2015. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and his son, Matt.

