Hidden Pasture Farm to host fundraiser for Upstate Santa diagnosed with cancer

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Hidden Pasture Farm will host a fundraiser on July 25 for a well known Upstate Santa who announced he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Frank Hayes is loved by generations of children— he’s one of the most desired Santas in our area.

Many of the children who sat on his lap are adults now but they still go out of their way to take their children to visit their beloved Santa.

During the 2020 holiday season, Hayes said nothing will stop him from putting on his red suit to bring joy to the hearts of children in the Upstate— not even the COVID-19 pandemic nor cancer.

Last year, Hayes told us he’s battled with cancer in the past. But when he told his long-time friends at Hidden Pastures Unicorn Farm in Fountain Inn about his most recent diagnosis they were devastated.

“He called me one day and told me he’d been diagnosed with cancer and of course we cried together on the phone,” Kate Nichols, owner of Hidden Pastures Unicorn Farm, said.

Over the years, Hayes has been the star of several Santa events at Hidden Pasture Farm and other events in the area. Nichols said she wanted to step in to host a fundraiser to help Hayes as he prepares to undergo chemotherapy.

“I just had to turn it into a fundraiser. I felt like he needed us. He’s been there for so many people so we wanted to be there for him,” Nichols, said.

On Sunday, Hidden Pastures Farm will transform into Christmas in July. The owners plan to host a Hawaii Laau themed day of fun for children in the Upstate to raise money for Hayes.

The farm will have a bounce house, pony rides, unicorns, several farm animals for children to pet and a special socially distanced-visit with Hayes as Santa.

The farm’s goal is to raise $5,000 dollars to go towards helping Hayes win his battle with cancer.

For event information or to donate, click here.