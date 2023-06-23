SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Listen up walkers and cyclists – a popular Spartanburg trail is getting repaved. The city said there have been some complaints about its condition.

The Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail has not been resurfaced since it opened in 2005. Now, the city of Spartanburg has a plan in motion to fix all the cracks and crumbling edges.

Everyone 7NEWS spoke with said they’re excited.

“Overall, it’s fine but the edges, I tend to kind of fall to the side sometimes, because I walk on the edge,” said trail user Nicke Haney.

“It’s not great in some parts, obviously where we are right now. It’s kind of crumbly on the side there. It could use a little TLC. I’ve definitely tripped a few times, my toe popped out of place one time, but it’s fine, it went back in,” said Phil and Sam Perry.

“The areas on the sides have really gotten eroded, they really need to be replaced a little bit,” said Claude Saleeby.

City officials said over the past few years they have seen some deterioration and trees disturbing some sections.

“We were starting to get some complaints about some of the deterioration we’ve seen along the edges, folks were talking about tripping hazards, because certain parts of it have become uneven,” said Chris George, communications manager for the city.

Instead of waiting for the trail to really start to crumble, the city is going to fix it now.

“It will be slightly wider, so that all of the use that we’re seeing on it, because we are seeing that increased use, be a little more space for folks to spread out,” said George.

Spartanburg City Council voted to use $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to resurface the popular trail.

“I think it’s wonderful, a lot of people come out here for their daily exercise, you want to feel safe. You don’t want to sprain your ankles because the edges are decaying or eroding,” said Haney.

People use the trail to run, walk their dogs and bike.

“When we come here on a Saturday morning, it’s really busy, you’re kind of darting in-between people, in a way. There are so many people out with their pets or families,” said Sam Perry.

“We’ve got a lot of bicyclists on the trail, and they will run over you if you’re not careful,” said Saleeby.

“It’s by far the most popular recreational amenity in the entire city,” said George.

Though the city has patched up some parts over the years, now, they are doing the whole trail, minus the new extension.

“That is a danger, so I’m glad they’re going to fix it. It’s awesome,” said Saleeby. “I’d get it done now, if they could. If they got the money, why not do it now.”

All in an effort for people to have a safer and more enjoyable walk, one step at a time.

George said city council has one final vote to make on this project before they start work on the trail in the fall.

The city is also spending some of those funds to extend the Mary H. Wright Greenway.