GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The popular food, music and entertainment festival Euphoria is back in Greenville and kicks off Thursday, August 14.

The annual festival offers concerts, wine and food seminars but has limited tickets and a waiting list for specialty events. There are still tickets available for some weekend events.

On Thursday night, there is a musical performance and “behind the scenes” chat with songwriters Tim Nichols, Jesse Lee & Chris DeStefano. Tickets for the event are $145.

There are also tickets available for “Feast at the Field” on Saturday and Sunday. This popular event features food tasting, live music and a chance to learn some cooking techniques yourself with tickets starting at $95.

There are several other events that still have tickets available for the weekend. That information can be found HERE.

Euphoria runs from Thursday, August 14 to Sunday, August 17.