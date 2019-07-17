Population growth leads to Anderson Co. expanding EMS service to Slabtown

SLABTOWN, SC (WSPA) – The Powdersville area of Anderson County is one of the fastest growing in the state, but with that growth comes higher call volumes for emergency first responders.

County officials tell 7News that the rural areas surrounding the growing areas like Slabtown were seeing slower response times for emergency first responders.

Anderson County Council voted to allocate funds to staff paramedics with a 24 hour ambulance at the Three and Twenty Fire Substation to make sure that area is covered.

“The county, of course, recognized it too that there was an area that did not receive EMS particularly in a timely area and it was too far for Pendleton to come in a timely manner and it was too far for us to come,” said Dan Durham with Pelzer Rescue Squad.



This is the fourth station for that Pelzer Rescue Squad has added due to the growth. They have four front line ambulances and roughly 60 staff members.