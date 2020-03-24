Portion of Blue Ridge Parkway to close to help limit the spread of COVID-19

BALSAM, NC (WSPA) – National Park Service officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway will close effective immediately to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, 14 miles of the southernmost portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway — from Milepost 455 to 469 — will close to limit the spread of coronavirus, as well as in coordination with travel restrictions from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Great Smoky Mountains Park.

Officials said other sections of the parkway will remain accessible to the public and said they will continue to assess changing conditions in the region.

“The NPS encourages people who choose to visit the Blue Ridge Parkway during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees,” according to the release. “As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.”

