Portion of Garlington Rd to be closed to traffic this weekend for stormwater drainage installation

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A section of Garlington Road will be closed to traffic this weekend to allow installation of stormwater drainage near the bridge of Interstate 385.

According to the release, Garlington Road will be closed from just north of the Lowe’s entrance at The Shops at Greenridge to the General Electric site on Saturday and Sunday.

The closures will be in effect between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“Drivers wanting Garlington Road from Woodruff Road will be detoured along Woodruff Road to either Roper Mountain Road (Woodruff westbound) or Feaster Road (Woodruff eastbound) then to Garlington Road,” according to the release. “Drivers wanted Garlington Road from Roper Mountain Road will be detoured to either Woodruff Road (Rope Mountain westbound) or Feaster Road (Roper Mountain eastbound) then to Garlington Road.”

Businesses located within the section of the road closure will still be able to access their properties from the road (Roper Mountain Road or Woodruff Road) closest to their business.

According to the release, drivers are asked to obey speed limits, follow all traffic controls and be mindful of workers in the construction zone area.