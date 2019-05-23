News

Portion of Hwy 176 in Polk Co. closed until 3PM for pipe replacement

Posted: May 23, 2019 08:02 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:07 AM EDT

POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said a portion of Highway 176 in Polk County will be closed for several hours Thursday to complete a pipe replacement.

According to NCDOT, crews will close Highway 176 in Pacolet Valley near Autumn Lane.

That portion on Highway 176 will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

 

