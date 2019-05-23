Portion of Hwy 176 in Polk Co. closed until 3PM for pipe replacement

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said a portion of Highway 176 in Polk County will be closed for several hours Thursday to complete a pipe replacement.

According to NCDOT, crews will close Highway 176 in Pacolet Valley near Autumn Lane.

That portion on Highway 176 will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.