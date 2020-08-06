Porton of I-385SB in Greenville Co. to be closed Friday night to prepare for upcoming bridge adjustments

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A portion of Interstate 385 southbound from just south of Roper Mountain Road to Woodruff Road will be closed Friday night.

According to a news release, the section of I-385 southbound will be closed from 9 p.m. on Aug. 7 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 8 to make preparations for upcoming bridge adjustments.

Drivers on I-385 southbound will be detoured to Exit 35 (I-385 SB to Woodruff Road) and will follow signs back to I-385 southbound.

According to the release, drivers are asked to obey speed limits, follow traffic control and be mindful of workers in the area.

