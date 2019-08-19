Possible arson investigation underway after house destroyed by fire in Spartanburg Co.

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said an early morning house fire Monday is being investigated as a possible arson.

According to a sheriff’s office report, deputies responded to a fire at a home on Lynwood Drive at around 1:30 a.m., to assist Croft Fire Department crews with a possible arson investigation.

When deputies arrived on-scene, Croft, City of Spartanburg, Drayton and Glendale fire departments were working to put out the blaze.

Deputies said the roof of the home had fallen in and floors inside had fallen into the basement. The house was destroyed by the fire, according to the report.

Arson investigators were then called to the scene.

