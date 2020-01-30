Possible case of coronavirus being tested in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is testing one person for coronavirus in Arkansas.

They would not say where the person with the possible virus is but confirmed they are testing one person.

This the only person under investigation for coronavirus in Arkansas. They are working closely with CDC to make sure they are following all guidelines.

The risk to the general population is really low unless you’ve traveled to that area in China.

For additional information, click here.

Stay with KNWA for additional updates.