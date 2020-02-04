Possible plan in the works for joint sewer treatment plant in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County leaders are looking to possibly join Pendleton and Clemson for a new sewer treatment plant project. Leaders said that joint effort could cost around $20 million.

Although it’s in the planning stages, leaders said the growth in the area is the main reason why the project could happen.

“It became incumbent upon us to build a new waste water treatment plant because of the growth in that area,” said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator.

The sewer treatment plant is currently tucked away on Woodburn Road in Pendleton. Burns said the present plan has nearly reached its capacity and that’s why they’re looking at the project that could serve multiple areas.



The administrator said for awhile the County was looking to build their own site. However, since the City of Clemson was looking for space and with Pendleton wanting to upgrade, this plant could be a remedy.

“There’s enough property there that would allow us to size the plant for the next 20 years and really with a few more modifications for 30 years. So it just makes good sense,” Burns said.

Anna Montanucci lives in Anderson County, but grew up passing the Pendleton and Clemson area. She believes the potential project is a good one.

“It’s a good idea. It’s better to sort of anticipate the growth. I know that we have grown subsequently in the past few years,” said Montanucci.

For North Anderson County, the plant currently holds 200,000 gallons per a day, but leaders said if an agreement is reached, the sewer plant would upgrade that capacity to around 800,000 gallons per a day.

“With the rapid growth in Pendleton. We know that we need more. And we also know of other developments in that area that haven’t even been announced yet,” Burns said.

This project could also increase the capacity for the other entities as well. The plant will expand and enhance to ensure water is safe and sanitary everyday.

“We need to make sure that it has the latest technology to make sure when that water leaves the treatment plant that it is literally cleaner than the water that went into it,” Burns said.

Burns said Anderson County has the necessary money for its part. Leaders said it’s coming from sewer fees they borrowed, that will be paid back by sewer fees. The County administrator said no matter what, this move is a necessity.

“If you want to continue to grow you have to provide sewer and it’s also important in guiding where growth goes,” Burns said.

Montanucci said she’s fine with the fees, but she hopes the County will really invest her dollars into the new plant.

“As with any tax or fee that you pay, if you do have to pay it, you want it to actually go to what you’re paying it for and not have it get used for something else,” said Montanucci.

Burns said by possibly doing the joint project, it could qualify them for additional grant funding and or low-interest loans. He said if the agreement is reached, it will cost the County around $8 million. He tells 7-News an attorney is currently meeting with each entity individually, to work on the possible agreement.