Possible tuberculosis exposure at Johns Hopkins; 2 buildings evacuated

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 02:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 02:09 PM EDT

BALTIMORE, MD (WCMH) -- Baltimore fire officials say two buildings at the Johns Hopkins Hospital complex have been evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a possible tuberculosis exposure, WBAL reports. 

Hospital employees tell WBAL a fire alarm was pulled and they were told to evacuate the building at 1501 Jefferson Street. Some employees said they were advised not to walk down a certain hallway. 

Officials said some people who were exposed were being sheltered in place.

 

 

