Possible tuberculosis exposure at Johns Hopkins; 2 buildings evacuated

BALTIMORE, MD (WCMH) -- Baltimore fire officials say two buildings at the Johns Hopkins Hospital complex have been evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a possible tuberculosis exposure, WBAL reports.

Hospital employees tell WBAL a fire alarm was pulled and they were told to evacuate the building at 1501 Jefferson Street. Some employees said they were advised not to walk down a certain hallway.

Officials said some people who were exposed were being sheltered in place.