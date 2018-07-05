Possible tuberculosis exposure at Johns Hopkins; 2 buildings evacuated
BALTIMORE, MD (WCMH) -- Baltimore fire officials say two buildings at the Johns Hopkins Hospital complex have been evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a possible tuberculosis exposure, WBAL reports.
Hospital employees tell WBAL a fire alarm was pulled and they were told to evacuate the building at 1501 Jefferson Street. Some employees said they were advised not to walk down a certain hallway.
Officials said some people who were exposed were being sheltered in place.
Evacuations at Johns Hopkins Hospital from 2 bldgs caused by possible exposure to tuberculosis fire officials say pic.twitter.com/3wmIpTPi9Y— Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) July 5, 2018
