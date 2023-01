(WSPA) – There’s expected rain and potentially severe weather Thursday afternoon in the Upstate.

Strong and severe afternoon showers are headed toward the Carolinas in the next several hours.

A tornado watch has been issued for areas in Georgia that end at 5 p.m. indicating that the storms should start approaching the Carolinas around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Isolated strong, severe storms with damaging winds pushed by a cold front are expected once the showers arrive.