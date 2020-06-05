Powdersville cemetery vandalized, deputies offer reward for information

Deputies are investigating vandalism at a Powedersville cemetery. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating vandalized tombstones at a cemetery in Powdersville.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Siloam Baptist Church.

Pictures provided by the sheriff’s office show tombstones knocked over, and others with the words “Black Lives Matter” written on them.

Deputies say the damage was done between late June 2 and June 3.

If you have information regarding this vandalism, you’re asked to call deputies at 864-260-4000 or Crime Stopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

There is a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.