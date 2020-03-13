Powdersville H.S. booster club volunteer charged with fraud

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) — A volunteer for the Powdersville high school sports booster club is accused of using the group’s debit card to pay her personal and family bills.

Federal prosecutors said in an indictment this week that Karen Rice McCrary was a volunteer for the Powdersville High School Athletic Booster Club. Prosecutors say the card was to be used for concessions and other supplies for the booster club.

But they say she used it to pay TitleMax of Greenville $1,700, and also paid Sprint Wireless, Charter Communications and Duke Energy bills. She’s charged with wire fraud. It wasn’t known Friday whether she has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on her behalf.