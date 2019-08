GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Some Gaffney residents may lose power on Thursday morning.

The Gaffney Board of Public Works said in a Facebook post that a power outage is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Canterbury and the surrounding area.

Electric crews will change out power cables.

โ€œWe are sorry for this inconvenience, and we will work quickly to restore your power to you as fast as possible,โ€ Public Works said.