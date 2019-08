(WSPA) – Duke Energy is reporting outages across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

The hardest hit area is Greenville County, where Duke Energy is reporting 1,177 customers without power.

The estimated time that power will be restored to those customers is around 1:15 p.m. today.

Laurens Electric Cooperative is reporting 14 customers impacted by the outage in Greenville County.

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative is reporting 87 customers without power.