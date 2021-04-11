Power restored after storms take down power line in Greenville Saturday night

Power lines down near Bennett Street and Stone Avenue in Greenville following severe storms Saturday night. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Power has been restored after severe storms took down power lines in Greenville Saturday night.

Heavy winds from Saturday night’s storm took down a tree which then fell and damaged a power line on Bennett Street and Stone Avenue.

The damage caused a nearby neighborhood to lose gas and power throughout the evening and overnight. Power was restored around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday that an EF1 Tornado struck down in Seneca, and an EF0 Tornado hit Spartanburg County. While a tornado was not confirmed in Greenville, the NWS states that winds reached up to 93 mph.