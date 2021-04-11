Power restored after storms take down power line in Greenville Saturday night

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Power lines down near Bennett Street and Stone Avenue in Greenville following severe storms Saturday night. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Power has been restored after severe storms took down power lines in Greenville Saturday night.

Heavy winds from Saturday night’s storm took down a tree which then fell and damaged a power line on Bennett Street and Stone Avenue.

The damage caused a nearby neighborhood to lose gas and power throughout the evening and overnight. Power was restored around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday that an EF1 Tornado struck down in Seneca, and an EF0 Tornado hit Spartanburg County. While a tornado was not confirmed in Greenville, the NWS states that winds reached up to 93 mph.

