RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Someone who purchased a ticket in Ravenel for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is now a millionaire, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials

The ticket — worth a whopping $2 million — was purchased from the Quick Stop on Savannah Highway in Ravenel for the Sept. 13 drawing.

The winning numbers are: 22 – 30 – 37 – 44 – 45 Powerball: 18

The player matched all five white ball numbers and purchased PowerPlay to have the $1 million prize doubled. The odds of matching five white ball numbers are 1 in 11,688,054.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has increased to $569 million.