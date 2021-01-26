Prayers pouring in for recovery of beloved Union County Sergeant

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Praying for the recovery of a loved Union County man who has served his county for decades. A prayer rally was held Tuesday night on the steps of the Union County Courthouse for Sgt. Tommy Cudd who is battling some serious health issues.

Sgt. Cudd has been with the Union County Sheriff’s Department for over three decades. Right now, he is battling cancer on top of COVID-19. Dozens came together Tuesday evening to send prayers his way as he fights to make a recovery.

“Sgt. Tommy Cudd is a personal friend but also a 33 year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Tommy had always put everybody first but now he is in need. As everyone knows, Tommy has been battling leukemia and has been dealing with COVID over the last couple of weeks. He is a member of our law enforcement family and we are praying for his recovery,” said Union County Sheriff, Jeff Bailey.

Some of his colleagues say Sgt. Cudd is always there when he is needed and people like him are hard to come by.

“Sergeant Tommy Cudd is a 25+ year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cudd is our go-to person for covering shifts and working after-hour events. He has always been here whenever we needed him for anything we ask. Sgt. Cudd has worked seven days a week on 12 hour shifts for weeks at a time. People like him are hard to find. Now on his time of need, the least we can do is all come together and pray for him to win this battle with COVID-19 and cancer,” said Captain Jeff Wright with the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

“Tommy Cudd is a staple in Union County. He’s dedicated his life to serving this community and never told anyone no. I’m proud to call him my coworker and my friend. We pray for him to get better and return to the sheriff’s office soon,” Capt. Scott Coffer with the Union County Sheriff’s Department told 7 News.