Pregnant woman killed in Asheville shooting testified in Nathaniel Dixon trial

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a woman who was pregnant died following a shooting incident Wednesday night.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to Deaverview Apartments just before 11:30 p.m. following a shots fired call.

Deaverview Apartments

While responding to the scene, officers received another call reporting that someone was suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street.

Officers went to both locations and an investigation revealed that the two incidents were related.

A pregnant woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Boyd Avenue and Ivy Street location.

The woman was taken to Mission Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Asheville Police officials identified the victim as Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, 24, of Asheville.

According to Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams, Simuel testified as a witness for the state in the trial of Nathaniel Dixon, who is accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child, as well as injuring her young son back in 2016.

Williams said that Simuel was released from a subpoena obligating her to be available to provide testimony late last week, and was free to return to her home.

The district attorney’s office informed Superior Court Judge R. Gregory Horne, who is presiding over Dixon’s trial Thursday morning, of Simuel’s death.

Horne then reportedly issued orders to protect individuals who are involved with the trial to ensure proceedings may safely continue.

Police said the shooting is under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.