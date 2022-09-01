Greer’s newest party makes you work for your fun! It’s a new option to take a break from your busy work week or back-to-school activities.

Premiere Pedal party bike holds 14 people and tours the City of Greer. There’s room for 10 pedaling seats and four people to ride and relax.

The bike experience offers scavenger hunts on certain days and music trivia as well as holiday celebrations.

The tour is an hour and a half with a 20-30 minute drink and snack stop or two along the way.

Prices are $40 per person or $400 to rent the whole bike.

Book online in groups or singles at their website here