HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A lot of names on the ballot come Tuesday in Western North Carolina. At the center of it all though is the hotly contested Republican primary for the 11th District seat.

It’s a busy time for the Henderson County Board of Elections.

“We’re delivering machines today to the 35 precincts that we have,” said Karen Hebb with the Henderson County Board of Elections.

The director there, Karen Hebb told 7NEWS, that they’re bracing for voters to be out in just about full force Tuesday.

“In 2018, we voted about 6,000 people. As of Saturday, we had already voted about 11,000,” Hebb said.

Some constituents told us, they believe that’s mainly in part for the U.S. House of Representatives District 11 seat race. A handful of candidates want to take it from U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn. He has been running a re-election bid.

He has also been at the center of controversy in recent weeks, such as reportedly being cited for bringing a loaded gun through TSA at a North Carolina airport.

“I am voting for anyone who is against Madison Cawthorn. Primarily, I don’t like what he represents and obviously, the news he has had in the last couple of months,” Henderson County Voter, Scott Garner told 7NEWS.

It’s reasons like those, constituents like Scott Garner said they’re leaning towards another one of the multiple candidates on the ballot.

For one Hendersonville business owner, she said she is looking for a conservative but also has some concerns about Rep. Cawthorn’s recent actions.

“I thought about Madison, he is a good kid when he was young, he is from here. I felt he had a lot of stuff going on that was making him not as appealing to me,” Barbara Hughes explained.

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. in Henderson County and they close at 7:30 p.m. The elections director urges residents to check their precinct locations before heading out to vote.