Preparations underway in Spartanburg Co. for anticipated severe weather

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Preparing for whatever comes our way. That’s what emergency crews in Spartanburg County told 7 News they’re doing as they gear up for potentially severe weather. The same goes for electrical providers who are ready to help.

A plan in place for whatever kind of weather makes its way to the upstate.

“They tell you to get into a safe place in your home and stuff like that so basically, that’s what I do,” said Spartanburg Resident, Andrew Morrow.

Andrew Morrow isn’t the only person with a plan.

Crews with Greer CPW are gearing up for a possibly busy Thursday, like checking the chainsaws and taking inventory of their power poles.

“We have 10 lineman from Greer CPW and we also have contractors from Utility Partners of America and Wright Tree Service, they’re all on standby to respond to anything that may come up tomorrow,” said Alison Rauch with Greer CPW.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management is coordinating with first responders and will be monitoring the changing conditions.

“It’s primarily going to be a high-wind event with the possibility of sporadic, short-lived tornadoes,” said Director of Spartanburg County Emergency Management, Doug Bryson.

Doug Bryson has been the director there for years. However, he said this one is different, bringing some potentially severe weather earlier than expected.

“This is highly unusual for this early in the year in mid-March,” Bryson told us.

He’s urging people in the upstate to be ready. He said to put fresh batteries in your flashlights and have a reliable source to stay updated on the conditions.

Also a reminder if you do lose power Thursday, electrical companies like Greer CPW and Duke Energy do have power outage maps on their website. They will have crews ready to work as quickly as possible but are asking for customers to be patient.

Greer CPW outages map: https://www.greercpw.com/customer-service/outages/

Duke Energy outages map: https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/home