Pres. Biden announces plan to get U.S. Troops out of Afghanistan, Upstate veterans weigh in

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year. A date a Gaffney veteran said he like so many, will not forget. It was shortly after that day, he was deployed overseas.

Brian Talkington went to a lot of places while he served as Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. That includes Afghanistan and Iraq.

He was deployed there a couple months after 9/11. Nearly 20 years later, he says it’s time for troops like him to come home.

That’s exactly why President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his goal is to get all U.S. troops out of there by the anniversary of the fateful day.

“I know the whole thing started from September 11th back then so I get kind of why we did it, but I think they’re at the point where they need to control their own country and not have us at bases where we’re always at,” Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Brian Talkington said.

Talkington thinks it’s a step in the right direction and he’s holding out hope it will all happen that quickly.

“We don’t need to be over there anymore,” said Talkington.

Talkington retired from the U.S. Army in 2019.