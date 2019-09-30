Pres. Trump approves SC disaster declaration, federal funding following Hurricane Dorian

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: National Hurricane Center)

(WSPA) – President Donald Trump approved South Carolina’s disaster declaration and ordered federal aid to go to the state and local recovery efforts in the areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

According to a White House news release, federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organization, for repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion and Williamsburg counties.

In the release, “federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.”

According to the release, Allan Jarvis was named the federal coordinating officer for the federal recovery operations in the impacted areas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store