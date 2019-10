President Donald Trump departs after a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – President Donald Trump will be in the Palmetto State today, as he delivers the keynote address at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum.

The forum will be held at Benedict College in Columbia.

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will also be at the event Saturday and Sunday.

The forum is set to begin at 9 a.m.