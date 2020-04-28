Presbyterian College to transition to online summer classes; cancels all summer camps

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Presbyterian College officials announced Monday that they would transition summer classes online, as well as canceled summer camps.

“Over the last two months, our world has changed in dramatic, unexpected and challenging ways,” President Bob Staton said. “The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority.”

According to a news release, classes in the undergraduate program and the physician assistant studies program at the college transitioned to online earlier this year, and will remain online throughout the summer.

School officials said classes scheduled for the month of June at the School of Pharmacy will also be held online.

Staton said the college would make a decision for July classes at the School of Pharmacy at a later date.

Undergraduate and graduate students will continue to receive remote academic assistance throughout the summer, and students involved in summer research will work remotely, Staton said.

“To comply with social distancing guidelines and maximize safety for our guests we are not offering programming or on-campus camps and activities through our Campus Life office or Athletic department for the months of June and July,” Staton said. “Coaches will not hold their summer camps, nor will off-campus groups host camps at PC.”

According to the release, the CHAMPS program will not be held at the campus this summer.

“With all the work to move online for the summer, the fall semester will be here before we know it,” Staton said. “I know many of you are wondering what PC plans to do for the next academic year, especially if the COVID-19 outbreak remains, as expected, an ongoing concern for the next several months. As of today, our plan is to open on-campus, as scheduled, for the fall semester.”

“If the last two months have taught us anything, it is that we will need to be responsive to changes in our environment, nimble in offering options that meet the needs and challenges of our students, staff and faculty, and flexible in developing creative alternatives that meet our situation head-on,” Staton said. “Most important, though, we can, and must, be committed to maintaining a first-quality education that delivers on our mission and prepares students more than ever for responsible contributions to a world community that needs them more than ever before.”

Staton added that college leadership officials will continue to monitor the pandemic.