Presbyterian College’s men’s basketball cancels next 3 games due to positive case of COVID-19

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Wofford College’s men’s basketball game at Presbyterian College, set for Saturday, Dec. 6, has been canceled.

According to a news release, Presbyterian College’s men’s basketball has “paused all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.”

Due to the positive COVID-19 test, the Blue Hose canceled the team’s next three scheduled games, which includes the game against Wofford.

Wofford is scheduled to play on Dec. 10 at South Carolina at 7 p.m. The team’s next home game will be Tuesday, Dec. 15 against Coastal Carolina.

