President Trump calls for flags at half staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – President Trump has issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 2019, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
He’s urging all federal agencies and individuals to fly the United States flag at half-staff in honor of the American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.
Flags at the State Capitol Building will be flown at half-staff for 24 hours, from midnight on December 7, 2019 to midnight, December 8, 2019, in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for our liberty and freedom.