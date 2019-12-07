President Trump calls for flags at half staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

In this Dec. 5, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a luncheon with members of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – President Trump has issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 2019, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

He’s urging all federal agencies and individuals to fly the United States flag at half-staff in honor of the American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.

Flags at the State Capitol Building will be flown at half-staff for 24 hours, from midnight on December 7, 2019 to midnight, December 8, 2019, in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for our liberty and freedom.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store