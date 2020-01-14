President Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: (L-R) First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump during the National Athem prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – President Donald Trump turned sports fan for an evening as he attended the College Football Playoff championship game Monday between No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson.

The president and first lady walked onto the field shortly before the game for the singing of the national anthem.

Fans from both teams cheered him loudly. Some greeted him with cheers of “USA, USA.” Others chanted “four more years.”

Trump has routinely sparred with professional athletes during his two years in office. College football has managed to avoid such political controversies.

The Trumps left before the fourth quarter and the final score, LSU 42-25.

