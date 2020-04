COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP) — In a symbolic show of normalcy, Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a commencement address to the U.S. Air Force Academy's 2020 graduating class on Saturday — a trip aimed at showing the country is on course to gradually reopening after weeks of the coronavirus shutdown.

Making only his second trip outside Washington in the last six weeks, Pence will be speaking at a scaled-down ceremony in Colorado Springs. The event usually attracts a big crowd to Falcon Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of more than 46,000. But this year, the pandemic forced the academy to close it to visitors and limit it to 30 minutes. Still, the ceremony will feature its signature dramatic demonstration by the Air Force Thunderbirds.