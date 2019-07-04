President Trump defends big July 4th celebration, saying it’s not too costly

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN Newsource) – Political fireworks are very much on display in Washington ahead of the real ones for Independence Day.

In an unusual move, Thursday’s celebrations will include military hardware, along with a speech by President Donald Trump.

But some military leaders are not entirely on board with the weapons display and the president is facing questions about how much it will all cost.

Armored vehicles have started arriving at the National Mall, moved into D.C. overnight — carefully, so as not to damage local roads and bridges.

They’re for the president’s “Salute to America” Fourth of July event. Trump has said it will be “the show of a lifetime.”

“We have some incredible equipment, military equipment, on display,” he said.

Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Joseph Dunford are among the military officials who will attend.

CNN has learned that some military chiefs have expressed reservations about politicizing the July 4th celebration, concerned about the tanks and armored vehicles on display.

While the overall cost of the event has not been released, the president defended his plan Wednesday, tweeting:

The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Youngstown-based Phantom Fireworks is one of the two to donate fireworks for the big display.

But that tweet is misleading, as many of the aircraft involved in the ceremony will be flying in from around the country — F-35 fighter jets from California, a B-2 Stealth Bomber from Missouri, Apache helicopters from Kentucky and the Blue Angels from Florida — all burning costly fuel to get to Washington.

“We’re going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes, too,” Trump said.

The president’s checklist ignores additional costs in security, personnel and infrastructure. For example, the see-through, bulletproof barrier needed for Trump’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial is $24,000.

And that’s not all.

The Washington Post is reporting the National Parks Service will divert nearly $2.5 million extra from fees paid by visitors and intended to improve parks across the country for the president’s event.

Compare that to the usual cost of about $2 million for the entire Fourth of July celebration on the Mall.

Among other changes to the July 4th celebration, the fireworks show will be longer, airspace around Washington will be closed twice during the day and there will be anti-Trump protests, with the infamous “Baby Trump” balloon.



