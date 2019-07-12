President Trump endorses Dr. Greg Murphy for NC Congressional District 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday night on Twitter, President Donald Trump congratulated and endorsed Dr. Greg Murphy, of Greenville, who won Tuesday’s Republican primary for the NC Congressional District 3 special election.

With Tuesday’s win, Murphy advances to the September special election to face Democratic nominee Allen Thomas, and two other candidates.

That winner will complete the remainder of the two-year term of District 3 Rep. Walter Jones, who died in February after more than 24 years representing the 3rd District, which stretches from Greenville to the Outer Banks and includes military installations like Camp Lejeune.

