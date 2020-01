BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran has vowed to retaliate after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed the mastermind of its interventions across the Middle East. Tensions between the two countries have soared. Reflecting concerns about retaliation, the United States said Friday that it was sending nearly 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East. Nearly 24 hours after the attack, Iraqi officials and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq reported another deadly airstrike. An Iraqi government official reported a strike on two vehicles north of Baghdad. Another security official who witnessed the aftermath said five people were killed. The Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces confirmed the strike, saying its medics were targeted. An American official denied the U.S. was behind the reported attack.

