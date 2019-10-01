President Trump OKs Hurricane Dorian aid for eastern SC

President Donald Trump gives the thumbs-up as he arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The president was given a plaque of appreciation from America’s Sheriffs and Angel Families. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has issued a declaration approving specific federal assistance for South Carolina areas affected by early September’s Hurricane Dorian.

The White House on Monday ordered that federal aid be used to supplement emergency work and replacement of facilities damaged in the state’s coastal and eastern counties.

The counties affected include Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marion and Williamsburg.

Trump also approved a general declaration requested by Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of the storm, which skirted the state’s coastline, bringing heavy rains and wind.

McMaster evacuated South Carolina’s coast for the storm, marking the fourth evacuation order in four years. The storm made landfall in the U.S. on the North Carolina Outer Banks on Sept. 6.