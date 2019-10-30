President Trump presents highest military honor to Green Beret

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Chicago to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump presented the nation’s highest military honor to a Green Beret who helped save four critically wounded comrades and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun in Afghanistan.

Trump will present the Medal of Honor on Wednesday to Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams, of Texas, who still serves in the Army.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to Master Sergeant Matthew Williams from Whispering Pines, NC. President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to Master Sergeant Matthew Williams from Whispering Pines, NC. Posted by WSPA 7News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The events occurred in April 2008 during a mountainside firefight that lasted several hours.

Williams initially received the Silver Star for his actions that day. He is the second member of his detachment to receive the Medal of Honor for the operation. The other is former Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II.

