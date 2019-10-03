President Trump signs ‘Autism Cares Act’ providing $1.8 billion in funding for programs

(CNN) — President Donald Trump signed the “Autism Cares Act” into law on Monday.

It provides $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith and Rep. Mike Doyle.

The CDC says about 1 in 59 children has been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder and it’s about four times more common among boys than girls.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.

