President Trump spent 1 of every 5 days at golf club in 2019

WASHINGTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) — In 2019, President Donald Trump fit in more than a few rounds of golf.

This year alone, he spent at least 86 days at a golf club, or one out of every five days.

According to CNN’s tally, the president spent has at least 252 days at a Trump golf club and 333 days at a Trump property during his time in office.

Trump joins a long list of presidents with a love of the game, although he was a frequent critic of former President Barack Obama and his time spent hitting the links.

