President Trump’s Columbia visit sparks protests

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- President Donald Trump’s visit to Benedict College brought opposition. The president delivered the keynote address for the “Second Step Presidential Justice Forum.”

The protesters started at several locations including, Tom Steyer’s campaign office, and the campaign office for Senator Corey Booker.

The groups marched about a mile to Benedict College to show their opposition to the president’s visit.

Participants carried signs reading “No More Years” and “Trump has got to go.”

“I am very supportive of the way that america is supposed to run and I have some real concerns about what he and his people are trying to do to the country,” said Charles Harris from Greenville County.

The protesters outnumbered the crowd of President Trump supporters at the entrance of Benedict College and at some points the exchange became very heated.

The president addressed the success of criminal justice reform policies in place. But those calling for the president’s impeachment say they are not impressed with the record.

Johnnie Cordero with the SC Democratic Black Caucus expressed his discontent with the president’s speech at the historically black college.

“Donald Trump is a criminal. Donald Trump is a racist. He needs to be removed from office to save democracy and to stand up for the constitution.”

The forum will continue throughout the weekend.