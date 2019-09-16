Presidential candidates make Upstate campaign stops

(WSPA)– Presidential candidates from both parties will visit the Upstate on Monday.

Former S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford, who recently announced his GOP primary challenge against President Donald Trump, and Democratic contender Pete Buttigieg will make campaign stops in Greenville and Spartanburg.

Sanford will speak at 9:30 a.m. at One City Plaza in downtown Greenville.

Sanford is expected to discuss the county’s debt and “his views on the importance of state Republican primaries,” according to his campaign.

Buttigieg will address the Greenville Chamber and Upstate Chamber Coalition at 8 a.m. Monday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Greenville before heading to Spartanburg for a town hall at Wofford College.

The town hall will be held in Leonard Auditorium. Doors open at 10 a.m. for the event, which is open to the public.

Buttigieg is also expected to visit Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg at noon Monday.

