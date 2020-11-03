Presidential election results could be delayed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Results in the 2020 presidential race could be delayed well beyond Tuesday evening.

According to political scientist Brittany Arsiniega, who is an assistant professor of politics and international affairs at Furman University, the results of the presidential election could leave the world waiting well beyond election day.

“If it’s not a definitive win for Biden, I imagine it could take a week or two,” Arsiniega said.

She said polls indicate former vice president Biden has more avenues to victory in the Electoral College than President Trump.

“Polling is an imperfect science, and we learned that in 2016,” she said.

One state to watch is Florida: she said most of its ballots should be in tomorrow night, and a win for Biden there would all but guarantee his victory in the Electoral College.

But she said, overall, the results could take a month or longer to come back because of lawsuits and long wait times in counting mail in ballots in different states.

“We’re seeing unprecendented levels of voter turnout,” she said.

Voters told 7News they’re not expecting to learn who’s been elected president by Tuesday night.

“There’s no way,” said Greenville voter Annah Toates. “That’d be nice and we could all go to bed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up in the supreme court or something like that.”

Another voter said even though he dosen’t expect to know the results tomorrow, but democracy is worth the wait.

“Not every country has the privilege of having a system like ours that you can generally trust what’s going to happen and not…have corruption,” said Greenville voter Bobby Holliday.

The Electoral College delegations don’t meet to officially cast ballots until December.