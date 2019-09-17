Presidential hopefuls Sanford and Buttigieg visit Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This morning, two Presidential hopefuls shared their messages with supporters and the media in the Upstate.

This is just one day after Democratic candidate Julian Castro dropped by the International School of Dance in Greenville to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and share his message.

Former South Carolina Governor Mark sanford is making his way across South Carolina Monday.

He’s running for President as a Republican and since the South Carolina Republican Party recently announced it would not hold a 2020 Presidential Primary election, Sanford brought a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump to Greenville.

“My hope is that, with all due respect to Donald, we won’t make this the only debate that takes place between me and the President,” he said.

He’s asking voters to call committee members and ask for a Republican Primary election, saying that they must cancel a Primary election 2 years before an election.

“The committee is breaking its own rules in doing this,” he says.

Sanford says he hopes voters will remember his experience as a Congressman and Governor when it comes to lowering debt. “I’m the governor who inherited a billion dollar financial hole and dealt with that.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appeared at Wofford College this morning and urged voters that the health coverage idea of “medicare for all” can work.

“We have to make it clear that Medicare for all who want it means expanding the options in this country and not taking away anything that anyone’s got today,” he says. “And the same thing with Social Security.”

Buttigieg says he believes he can turn South Carolina blue in 2020.

“My campaign is based on the idea that we can have bold initiatives and bring people together,” Buttigieg says. “Again, there is a strong amerian majority for what we’re proposing everything from immigration to gun law to wages.”

Sunday in Greenville, Julian Castro stopped by the International Dance Academy to say he wants to lead the country towards being the fairest and most prosperous nation on earth.

“I wanted to make sure other people could have that same kind of opportunity in their lives no matter who they are, so we have been having a conversation over the last few months about what that’s gonna look like, because there is gonna be life after Donald Trump,” Castro says.