Preventing COVID-19 spread from classroom to home, upstate doctors weigh in

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – From the classroom to your home, doctors are addressing how to prevent COVID-19 from traveling to your family at the end of the school day.

Allison Farr is trying to get accustomed to her children’s school schedules for the fall.

“They need school, they want school and at the same time, I don’t feel it’s 100% safe but it’s the choice we have to make,” said Upstate Mom of Three, Allison Farr.

But now she’s left with a new decision, what to do when they get home from school to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I don’t feel any decision is the right decision right now and we’re all just trying to make the best we can,” Farr said.

Dr. David Brancati with EmergencyMD told us there’s not a whole lot of data yet telling them what is the right answer. But he said washing your hands is always a good idea.

“Changing clothes, not unreasonable but it may or may not be of any benefit because we’re not sure if COVID is transmitted from touching a contaminated object or not,” said Dr. David Brancati with EmergencyMD.

He has kids of his own he’s getting ready for the school year. He shared with us what precautions he has taught them to take in the classroom.

“Try not to touch your face, don’t share drinks and just really be extra mindful about close contact,” said Dr. Brancati.

For father of three, Todd Perkins, he told us he’ll be sharing this information with his daughters before they go back to school.

“I don’t know if we’ll be that quick to dispose of things and make sure they get sanitized,” said Upstate Father of Three, Todd Perkins.

The CDC recommends to check-in with your child every morning before school for any signs of illness. If they have a fever, don’t send them to school.