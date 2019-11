GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the season for holiday meals, togetherness, and a little bit of stress.

Things can get daunting when you have to worry about making the perfect dinner for Thanksgiving, and ensuring your guests, primarily family members, are behaving.

Dr. Roger Rhoades says its important to remember however any adult behaves while under one roof, children are watching.

In the video above, he provides tips on how to keep things merry this holiday.