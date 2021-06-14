Vice President Kamala Harris visit to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Upstate is getting ready for Vice President Kamala Harris, coming to Greenville on Monday.

She’ll be visiting the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon, as the first stop in a five-state campaign to get more Americans vaccinated.

A vaccination clinic will be held at the same location Monday from 5 p.m. to 7.

Right now South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the country for people fully vaccinated.

“We’re hoping that from her coming tomorrow that our number will increase,” President of the Greenville chapter of the NAACP, Reverend J.M. Flemming said.

CDC statistics show less than 40% of the state is vaccinated.

Credit: CDC.gov

The Biden administration says they have a goal of 70%-percent of the U.S. being vaccinated by Independence Day.

“We have to do something about it. We have to do more than just talk about it, and that’s why we’re out here,” Flemming said.

Sunday, preparations started for Harris’ visit.

Flemming said, “We have boots on the ground, we’re knocking on doors, we’re bringing the vaccine to the people who need it.”

Her visit to the Upstate is the beginning of a campaign across parts of the south for people to get the vaccine. She will go to Atlanta on Friday.

Flemming said, “As she travels to other states doing the same thing, we’re looking by July 4th, we’re looking for that 70%, we’re trying to get that 70% vaccinated.”

Flemming says this is a must for everyone, but especially the African American community.

“When we look at statistics, we got more blacks dying from Covid than whites, then we got more blacks saying no, they have some apprehension about not taking the shot so we’re trying to encourage those folks,” Flemming said.

Registration to meet Vice President Harris is closed but there is no registration to get vaccinated.

Anyone is welcome to come get vaccinated from that 5 to 7 time slot without an appointment.

The NAACP also including a special offer, for the first fifty people to get vaccinated at this location Monday, they’re giving each of them a $10 gift card to Walmart.