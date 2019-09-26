Prince Andrew says daughter Beatrice engaged

by: Associated Press

Princess Beatrice arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have announced the engagement of their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice.

They said Thursday that Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace says the couple became engaged during a weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020.

The 31-year-old princess is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Andrew and Sarah said in a statement they are “thrilled” with the engagement.

“We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future,” they said.

Their younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank last year.

