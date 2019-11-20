Prince Andrew to step back from public duties

FILE- In this June 6, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves King Edward VII hospital in London after visiting his father Prince Philip. Prince Andrew says in a BBC interview scheduled to be broadcast Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, that he doesn’t remember a woman who has accused him of sexually exploiting her in encounters arranged by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has made similar denials for years but has come under new pressure following Epstein’s arrest and suicide last summer. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Prince Andrew says he is stepping back from public duties with the queen’s permission.

Andrew said it has become clear to him in recent days that his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work.

He said Wednesday he regrets his association with Epstein and that he “deeply sympathizes” with his victims.

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/solPHzEzzp — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) November 20, 2019

