Prince Andrew to step back from public duties

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Prince Andrew says he is stepping back from public duties with the queen’s permission.
Andrew said it has become clear to him in recent days that his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work.
He said Wednesday he regrets his association with Epstein and that he “deeply sympathizes” with his victims.
